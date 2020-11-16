Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 12:52 AM

Grenade attacks in Kulgam, Shopian

Representational Photo
Suspected militants Monday evening lobbed a grenade towards a police post in Frisal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A police official said the grenade was tossed towards the police post at around 6:15 pm.

“It exploded outside the building of the police post, there was no injury,” the official said.

He said that soon after the attack the area was cordoned  and a search operation launched to nab the militants.

Militants also hurled a grenade on a police station in south Kashmir’s Shopian town which, however, did not  explode, police said.

A police official said that the grenade landed in the compound of the police station.

“It, however, did not explode and was later diffused by a bomb disposal squad,” he added.

