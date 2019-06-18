Grenade blast in Pulwama

At least eight civilians were injured in a grenade blast in this south Kashmir town on Tuesday, officials said. However, police said that only two civilians were wounded in the explosion.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that suspected militants threw a grenade at police station Pulwama at around 6:15 pm. “The device missed the target and exploded outside the police station causing injuries to many civilians,” said the official.

A health official at district hospital Pulwama said that they received eight persons with splinter injuries. “Of them, five have been sent to SMHS, Srinagar, given the grave nature of their injuries,” he added.

Local residents identified some of the injured as Muhammad Ashraf Hajam, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Riyaz Ahmad Wagay, Abdul Rashid Khan, Muhammad Assadaulah Khan and Abdul Majeed Kumar. “Soon after the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers” the police official added.

Police version

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that militants this evening lobbed a grenade in Pulwama resulting in injuries to two civilians.

“Police immediately reached at the spot and injured civilians were rushed to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries. Police have registered a case in this regard and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this act,” he added.