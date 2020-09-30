Guidelines to continue till October 8 in J&K

The guidelines and instructions regarding lockdown measures already in force in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will continue till October 8, 2020.

According to an order issued here today by the government, the State Executive Committee vide its order numbers 78 and 79-JK- (DMRRR) of 2020 dated 31.08.2020 issued guidelines for implementation of extended lockdown in containment zones (Red Zones) till 30.09.2020 and reopening of some more activities in areas outside Containment Zones (Red Zones). The order further stated that the State Executive Committee, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has ordered that the said guidelines/instructions issued vide above referred orders shall continue to remain valid till 08.10.2020.