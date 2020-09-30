Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 12:17 AM

Guidelines to continue till October 8 in J&K

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 12:17 AM
File Pic
Trending News
File Image of LG, J&K Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Guv asks officers to provide best services to people

Representational Pic

1093 new covid-19 cases in J&K, tally rises to 76163

Former BMO Beerwah, 2 other officials suspended

Representational Pic

Former J&K Bank chairman among several top officials booked by ACB for 'violating' tendering norms

The guidelines and instructions regarding lockdown measures already in force in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will continue till October 8, 2020.

According to an order issued here today by the government, the State Executive Committee vide its order numbers 78 and 79-JK- (DMRRR) of 2020 dated 31.08.2020 issued guidelines for implementation of extended lockdown in containment zones (Red Zones) till 30.09.2020 and  reopening of some more activities in areas outside Containment Zones (Red  Zones). The order further stated that the State Executive Committee, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management  Act, 2005, has ordered that the said guidelines/instructions issued vide above referred orders shall continue to  remain valid till 08.10.2020.

Related News