Gun battle breaks out in Shopian forests

A fire fight took place between security forces and militants in the woods of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

A police official said that army’s 62 RR and SOG men launched a search operation in Chor Gali, a forest expanse around 8 kms from Sedow village, after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that during the search operation the militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces.

The forces, according to the official, immediately returned the fire. “The exchange of fire continued for few minutes after which an eerie silence reigned in the area,” said the official.

He said that a massive search operation was underway to flush out the militants.

This is the fourth such gun battle in the district since last month. At least 8 militants were killed in three different gun battles with security forces in March.

The searches were going on at the time of filing this report.