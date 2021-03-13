Gun-battle breaks out in Shopian

Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 1:19 AM

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rawalpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police ring-fenced Rawalpora village, some 8 kms from Shopian town, and launched a search operation on Friday night. He said that the operation was launched after the forces received information about the presence of militants in the area.

The official said that at around 8 pm on Saturday as the forces were approaching a suspected house, the militants hiding there sprayed bullets on them.  “This triggered a gunfight,” said the official.

He said that two to three militants were believed to be trapped.

