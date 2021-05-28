Gun-battle in Sopore

In a brief exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Usmanabad Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Friday, militants reportedly escaped from the spot and are believed to have taken shelter in the nearby orchards, police said.

A police spokesperson said that based on a specific input about the presence of militants in the village, police and security forces on Friday evening launched a search operation in the area. He said that during the search operation, militants fired from a house and exchange of fire continued for some time. He said the militants however escaped from the spot.

“The militants escaped from the spot and are believed to have taken shelter in a nearby orchard. The area has been completely sealed and all the entry and exit points have been sealed,” he said.