Gunfight begins in Srinagar outskirts, 2 militants trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budgam district on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said that the gunfight broke out after the Special Operations Group of police, army’s 50-Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned Mouchuwa on a specific input about presence of militants in the area.

Police said as joint parties undertook searchers, hiding militants opened fire. “The fire was retaliated, ensuing an encounter,” police said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that cordoned was established after inputs of presence of two militants. “Intermittent exchange of fire is going on between security forces and militants,” he said.

Police said that the militants are tapped in a residential house. “More troops have arrived and the cordoned has been tightened further,” police said.