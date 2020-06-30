Gunfight breaks out in Tral

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Brantal village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district on late Tuesday evening.

A police official said that acting on specific information about the presence of militants, special operations group of police, army’s 42RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire. This was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The exchange of fire was on till late night.

“Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area,” the police official added.