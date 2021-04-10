Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 1:44 AM

Gunfight erupts in Bijbehara

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Semthan area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir on Saturday.

“Acting on an input, army, police and CRPF ring-fenced Semthan village and launched searches,” a police official said.

“As the forces zeroed in towards the house the militants had taken shelter in, they were fired upon. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said that an exchange of fire continued for some time.

“The firing has stopped as of now but the operation is on,” he said.

