Gunfight in Kishtwar, 2nd in a month

Another gunfight between security forces and militants broke out in Kishtwar district of Jammu division on Friday after security forces began searches in Keshwan forests. This is the second such encounter in the district in less than a month.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, told Greater Kashmir, “A gunfight broke out after the security forces launched a search operation in Keshwan forests of Kishtwar district.”

“A joint team of the army and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched searches in Keshwan forests after inputs about the presence of militants there,” the SSP said.

Sources said more details were yet to emerge from the area.

On May 31, an encounter erupted between militants and security forces in Marwah area of Kishtwar, first such incident in seven years. Two policemen were injured in the gunfight.

The last encounter in Kishtwar was witnessed in February 2012 in Dool-Bunzwar forest area in which two militants namely Rafiq and Shahnawaz were killed.

According to a senior police officer, there are eight militants and “more than 100 Over-Ground Workers” active in district Kishtwar. In order to deal with them, several SOG camps have been formed in the district.