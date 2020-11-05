Gunfight in Pampore; Civilian killed, another injured

A civilian was killed and another injured during an encounter between militants and security forces in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

According to an official, following inputs about presence of militants; army, CRPF and police cordoned the Lalpora Meej area in Pampore on Thursday evening.

“Soon after the cordon was laid, an exchange of fire took place,” he said.

Two local residents were injured in the firing identified as Abid Nabi and Kifayat Ahmad of Meej village.

Abid had a head injury while Kifayat had a thigh injury. Both of them were shifted to a Srinagar hospital where Abid succumbed.

The exchange of firing has resumed in the area late evening and police have confirmed that militants are trapped.

Police said on its Twitter handle: “During a search operation at Lalpora Pampore the hiding militants were tracked by joint forces and the encounter is going on.”

The Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said “Two persons were injured in initial firing by the militants.”