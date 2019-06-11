Front Page
Gunfight on in Sopore

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at WadooraSopore  in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

 A police official said that a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Wadoora area this morning. “After day long siege, the joint team intensified the searches and fired some gunshots towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire leading to an encounter,” he added.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Javeed Iqbal also confirmed that the contact has been established with the hiding militants.

When reports last came in the firefight was on.

