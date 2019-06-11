Gunfight on in Sopore

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at WadooraSopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

A police official said that a joint team of Army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Wadoora area this morning. “After day long siege, the joint team intensified the searches and fired some gunshots towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire leading to an encounter,” he added.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

The Senior Superintendent of Police Javeed Iqbal also confirmed that the contact has been established with the hiding militants.

When reports last came in the firefight was on.