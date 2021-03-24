Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 25, 2021, 12:56 AM

Gunmen decamp with cash, rifle from Budgam bank

Representational Photo
Unidentified gunmen Wednesday decamped with Rs 2 lakh cash and a rifle from a J&K Bank branch in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

This was the third such incident in the last fortnight. Police said that they were investigating the case.

Police officials said that the gunmen entered the extension branch of JK Bank at Chandapora in Budgam this afternoon. “They fired some shots on the wall inside the branch which created panic,” police said.

They said that in the subsequent chaos, the gunmen looted Rs 2 lakh cash besides one 12-bore rifle from the bank guard.  “A case has been registered and a hunt has been started,” the police said.

On March 16 also, three armed robbers had looted Rs 3.5 lakh from a Grameen Bank branch at Panzinara Srinagar.

Prior to it, on March 12, a Grameen Bank branch at Kunzer Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was robbed of Rs 2.24 lakh.

