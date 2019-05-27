Front Page
Gunmen kill man in Handwara

Representational Pic

Unknown gunmen shot dead a 56-year old man at Babgund village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday evening.

Sources said that unknown gunmen fired at Abdul Majeed Shah son of Ghulam Hassan Shah at Babagund village, when he was leaving his home for Masjid at around 9 pm.

“Soon after we heard some gun shots, we rushed towards the place and saw him in a pool of blood. We immediately rushed him to hospital in critical condition,” a local of the area said.

The doctors at the district hospital Handwara declared him brought dead. “He was brought dead to this medical facility for post-mortem,” said Medical Superintendent HandwaraDrRouf.  

Locals said the deceased was a fruit merchant and was affiliated with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

When contacted, Sub District Police Officer Handwara Tariq Mehmood confirmed the incident saying, “unknown gunmen fired at Abdul Majeed Shah and injured him critically. On reaching Handwara hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.”

He said the police have taken the cognizance of the matter and started investigation. 

