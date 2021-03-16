Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 2:23 AM

Gunmen loot Rs 3.5 lakh from bank

Image for representational purpose only. Source: Pixabay
A group of masked gunmen on Tuesday looted Rs 3.5 lakh from Grameen Bank in the city outskirts.

Police said that they received information from the Mujgund branch of Grameen Bank that a group of three masked men entered the branch on Tuesday afternoon.

They said that masked gunmen decamped with Rs 3.5 lakh after threatening the employees.

“A case has been registered and investigations have been taken up,” police said. “Hunt is also on to trace the looters”

This is the second such robbery in about a week. On March 12, gunmen looted Rs 2.25 lakh from Grameen Bank branch at Ogmuna, Kunzar, in Baramulla district.

