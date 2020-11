Unidentified gunmen looted Rs 60 lakh from a cash van in south Kashmir’s Shopian town on Thursday morning.

A police official said that at around half past 10am unidentified gunmen appeared outside one of the busiest branches of J&K Bank in Tak Mohalla, Shopian, and looted Rs 60 lakh from a cash van.

The cash, according to the official, was being taken for refilling an ATM when it was looted.