Gupkar Alliance befooling people: BJP's Kashmir in-charge

Bhartiya Janta Party General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will again befool gullible people of J&K.

“For last seven decades Gupkar gang people have befooled the people of J&K,” Chugh told the Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of a party meeting here. “They are now going to do the same.”

Chugh arrived in Kashmir on his maiden visit after he was appointed as in-charge Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Two regional parties looted the people and resources after remaining in power alternately,” he said adding that the people of J&K have rejected them. “They won’t allow any development here.”

The senior BJP leader took a did at Congress and said that they are supporting those people “who insulted the tricolor.” “We will not allow the Gupkar Gang to succeed in their nefarious designs.”

Earlier, the BJP General Secretary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will audit all the ‘misdoings’ of regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the party workers, he said regional parties in J&K have to answer each and everything they did during the past seven decades and BJP is committed to it.

“We will provide justice to Kashmiri mothers, brothers and sisters whose rights have been snatched by the so-called leaders,” Chugh said.

“Article 370 will never be restored and neither China nor Pakistan can dare challenge India now,” he said.

Chugh said both Abdullahs and Muftis have lost the democratic space in the region and as nobody is interested in dynastic rule again.

“All things will be discussed now in front of the public. Some leaders have made properties in foreign countries and all will be investigated,” he said.

Chugh also reviewed preparedness for the District Development Council (DDC) elections and party set-up. He also held a meeting with the party workers.

Party’s co-incharge Jammu and Kashmir, Ashish Sood urged party workers to work for development and progress in the region.

“Modi’s thinking is linked from Panch to Parliament and we should work for progress and development,” he said.

J&K General Secretary and in-charge Kashmir affairs, Vibodh Gupta said BJP has reached every corner in Kashmir and people are also appreciating its work.