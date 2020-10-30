Gupkar Alliance delegation meets Kargil Democratic Alliance

A People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration delegation led by Omar Abdullah visited Kargil in Ladakh region on Friday.

In the first outreach to the people of Ladakh after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state last year, the PAGD delegation including leaders from the PDP and Awami National Conference met people of Kargil and Drass to seek the people’s opinions.

The delegation met the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) – a body of political, socio-political and religious organisations of Kargil district co-chaired by the two senior political leaders including Qamar Ali Akhoon of NC and Asgar Karbalie of Congress.

Representatives of National conference, Congress, Islamia School Kargil, Imam Khomeini Trust Kargil, Youth Association Kargil besides other organisations who are part of the KDA participated in the meeting and put forth their opinion.

Sources said that the representatives of the KDA unequivocally pledged support to the PAGD and said that they are on the same page regarding the August 5, 2019 decisions.

People’s Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Parra said that the leaders from Kargil were very clear about the restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019, position.

“The Kargil people and its leadership oppose the decision of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state and downgrading it to union territories, all the stakeholders of Kargil have pledged support in the fight,” Waheed told the Greater Kashmir.

He said that all the leaders from Kargil asserted that they oppose the centre’s decision of scrapping Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and want the restoration of the pre-August 5 position.

Talking to the media persons after meeting with the KDA, Omar Abdullah said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and Kargil Democratic Alliance have the same agenda which will be taken further to achieve the aim of restoration of August 4, 2019, position.

“We held consultation with the KDA and good thing is that we both are on same page, in future there will be more such consultation that will further strengthen the cause,” Omar said.

He said that the PAGD is fighting legally as well as politically, adding that a petition is already with the Supreme Court in which two leaders from Kargil including Qamar Ali Akhoon and Asgar Ali Karbalie are also petitioners.

Omar said that the BJP was spreading false propaganda that anyone raising voice against the abrogation of Article 370 or demanding restoration of August 4 position were anti-national.

Omar said that they were ready to talk to everyone including people in Leh.