Gupkar Alliance is pro-Pakistan: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary and in-charge Kashmir affairs, Vibodh Gupta, Saturday said that the Gupkar Alliance was pro-Pakistan and that his party had been accepted by the people of J&K.

“People have embraced BJP and lotus against the corrupt and pro-Pakistan Gupkar Gang. People of Kashmir are dancing to the tunes of Tiranga rejecting the deceiving agendas of National Conference, Congress and Peoples Democratic Party,” a statement of BJP quoted Gupta.

He was addressing his workers at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

“BJP still has a long way to go. This is a historic victory. After 70 years of sacrifices, lotus bloomed in Dal Lake. We have come a long way from celebrating the salvaging of election deposits to winning seats in the valley,” Gupta said.