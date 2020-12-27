Gupkar Alliance nervous over BJP's win: Chugh

Stating that leaders of Gupkar Alliance are “nervous” over BJP’s win in the DDC elections in J&K, party National General Secretary and in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh on Sunday said the Union Territory “will have BJP Chief Minister since lotus is blooming in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“People voted for us and we won,” Chugh told reporters on the sidelines of a function held to felicitate BJP candidates who won DDC elections, here.

Although he did mention any date of assembly elections in J&K, he said the Union Territory will have Chief Minister from the BJP. “Lotus is blooming in every nook and corner of Kashmir,” he said, adding that the people of J&K have “accepted the vision and mission” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and voted for peace and prosperity.

“Common people in J&K, who were suppressed during the past 70 years in the region, have been empowered by the Modi-led government,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that people rejected violence and came out in large numbers to elect their representatives in District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“More than 18 lakh people didn’t vote for the Gupkar gang despite the fact that they were in power in J&K for last three decades,” he said, adding that several former Chief Ministers and seven political parties, who had forged an alliance against the BJP, have been “rejected” by the voters in J&K.

“Our party (BJP) got maximum votes and was the single largest party with highest seats in recent elections as people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the traditional parties,” he said, adding that the BJP is becoming popular with each passing day in the Union Territory.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Chugh said Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti never thought about the future of youth of J&K. “Till last year August Kashmir youth were having AK47 and stones in their hand and these people were ruling,” he said, adding that now laptops and other things are in their hands.

The J&K, BJP in charge said that Articles 370 and 35A have been buried in graveyard and Gupkar Alliance leaders are “hoodwinking” the people of Kashmir. “They were talking about bringing China and Pakistan to get Article 370 and 35A restored,” he said. “I want to tell them to come and we will think how to get part of Kashmir back that lies with Pakistan,” he said.

The BJP Kashmir unit general secretary and in charge Kashmir also addressed gathering. He congratulated the people of Kashmir for exercising their franchise without any fear.

During the function new DDC members, Pancha and Sarpanchs were felicitated. Earlier, the party leaders and workers listened to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of PM Modi”.