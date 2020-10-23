Gupkar Alliance to be given formal structure

Top leaders of the seven political parties who formed the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration have decided to give the alliance a formal organisational structure ahead of their constitutional battle for restoring pre-August 5 position of J&K.

Top leaders privy to development said the alliance will have an executive council consisting of the chairperson, a vice-chairperson, general secretaries, a chief coordinator, a chief spokesperson, spokespersons from individual parties, and an office-bearer from each party.

Sources who requested not to be named said that National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah would head the alliance, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone will get important posts and Omar Abdullah will also be part of the core group.

On October 15, the alliance parties minus Congress had a meeting and it was during this meeting the idea of giving formal structure to the aLliance was discussed. The Congress also extended their support to the alliance.

Sources said the biggest milestone for the alliance partners would be to form a consensus on joint strategy to put a fight for restoring the pre-August 5 position.

All the parties have been asked to submit their viewpoint for the vision document of the alliance, sources said.

“Besides it’s own charter, the alliance will have a headquarters,” they added.