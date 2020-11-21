Gupkar alliance won't make BJP weak: Shahnawaz

Stating that Gupkar alliance won’t make them weak, Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said that the Lotus will bloom in the Dal Lake. “They united and made the Gupkar Gang only to weaken the BJP in J&K,” BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said while addressing a DDC poll rally in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir. “But they can’t do that.”

Appealing the people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise during DCC polls, Shahnawaz said that the alliance is “fooling” people by making promises of restoring Article 370. “We are hopeful that the people will defeat them in these elections like they defeated them in the last Panchayat polls.”

These polls, he said, are being fought over developmental issues. “Its result would not be a referendum on the Centre’s decision of revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state of J&K last year,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the mainstream leaders have accepted this decision and are now participating in the elections. Shahnawaz interacted with the locals at the Dal Lake and assured them that lotus will bloom in Dal Lake. “The people here are with us. Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir. This time the lotus will bloom in Dal Lake,” he said.