Gupkar Declaration a hoax slogan: Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday termed the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ a ‘hoax slogan’ and ruled out restoration of repealed Article 370 that guaranteed special status to J&K.

Madhav cut short his three-day visit to Kashmir on the second day and left for New Delhi on Friday evening.

He asked his party cadre to remain prepared for election to the vacant Panchayat seats in Kashmir. He assured them that they shall be given the security cover.

“Gupkar Declaration is a hoax slogan only to befool the gullible people of Kashmir,” Madhav, according to General Secretary Incharge Kashmir Affairs Vibod Gupta told a gathering of party leaders and workers here.

There is no question of “rollback” of the decision which abrogated the Article 370; we rather maintain that Article 370 was a roadblock which was abrogated, he said.

Gupta, who was part of the gathering, said that the BJP National General Secretary said that people of Kashmir were “happy and are happy”.

“They (the people) did not come out to protest the revocation of the article or the detention of leaders,” he, according to Gupta, told the leaders and workers. “These declarations are only to hoodwink people and make themselves relevant.”

Madhav also said that people of Kashmir have “rejected” the mainstream regional party leaders as “they (these leaders) have only cheated the people of JK”.

Altaf Thkaur, party UT spokesman told Greater Kashmir that they demanded security for around 400 party workers, who feel threatened after Wasim Bari, a BJP member was killed along with his son and father at Bandipora in northern Kashmir in July this year.

“We also submitted a memorandum before him highlighting our demands and concerns regarding security and resignations of the BJP members,” he said. “The BJP National General Secretary assured us that the security will be provided to party cadre in the valley,” Thakur added.

“He told us elections will be held for vacant panchayat seats in the last week of September or first week of October,” Altaf added.