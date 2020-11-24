Gupkar leaders involved in India's biggest land scam: Anurag Thakur

Accusing the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders of being allegedly involved in perhaps India’s biggest land scam, Union Minister Anurag Thakur today termed the alliance leaders as “land dealers and grabbers” who allegedly looted resources for their benefits under the grab of Roshni Act.

He also named National Conference for having established their Jammu as well as Srinagar headquarters on state land.

Thakur has been camping in Jammu for the last several days campaigning in the District Development Council elections.

“Roshni Scheme is perhaps one of the biggest land scams not only in J&K, but in the country,” said Anurag while speaking to the media. He said in the last 30-40 years, government and forest land have allegedly been encroached by a “Gang”.

“How have they legitimated their illegal encroachment on government land through the Roshni Act? In a systematic way, J&K’s resources were looted and illegal encroachment was

legalized under Roshni Act,” he said while targeting National Conference leadership.

He alleged that the Roshni Act, 2001 was aimed to give ownership rights to those who encroached upon the state, forest and ghascharai land illegally.

He said: “Gupkar Gang was founded in 2001 with the coming of the Roshni Act in J&K. The Act’s rules and cut of dates were changed from time to time by the NC, PDP and Congress Party led previous Governments for their own benefits.”

“Land allegedly grabbed by Dr Farooq Abdullah, his relatives, National Conference leaders, whereas the NC headquarters in Jammu as well as in Srinagar have also been established on state land,” he said.

While reading out some revenue papers, Thakur said: “Former Minister of State, Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo, former Minister Syed Akhoon, Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suriya Mattoo, former NC leader and now Congress Party leader, Mohammed Aslam Goni, former Finance Minister Haseeb Dabu and his family. Interestingly, the Congress Party is also not behind. Former Minister of Congress Party, Abdul Majid Wani and others are also in the list who allegedly were involved in encroachment of state and forest land.”