Gurez-Bandipora road closed again

The Gurez-Bandipora road was closed again on Saturday after fresh snowfall. According to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials stationed in Bandipora, the road was again closed for traffic due to snowfall as the weather continued to remain inclement.

In Gurez’s Dawar Tehsil at least six-inch deep overnight snowfall was recorded, said an official, adding that the snow machines were deployed for Dawar and adjoining areas to clear the snow from roads.

The snow at Razdan pass, according to BRO official was approximately recorded as 1.5 to 2ft deep, while the weather was still inclement.

The 86-kilometre road was opened earlier this week after ‘hectic’ efforts by BRO, with District administration allowing only one-way traffic.