OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 12:31 AM

Gurez-Bandipora road reopens for 1-way traffic

UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 12:31 AM
The Gurez-Bandipora road was opened for one-way on Thursday after the BRO authorities cleared it of the snow on Wednesday. The traffic was allowed from Valley towards Bandipora.

According to BRO officials, the depth of the snow at several places including Razdan Top was four meters. “Our men braved extreme weather conditions day and night to open the road,” they said.

A BRO official said that on Thursday the road was open and traffic plied from Dawar to Bandipora.

Officials of the district administration said that on Friday the traffic shall ply from Gurez to Bandipora. “No vehicle will be allowed  without anti skid chains.”

