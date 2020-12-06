Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 7, 2020, 12:56 AM

Gurez road re-opened for traffic

Heavy snowfall triggers avalanche in Tulai area of Gurez
After remaining closed for a day, the Gurez road in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district was re-opened for traffic late Sunday evening by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), officials said.

According to the BRO officials, the 86-kilometre road was cleared Sunday evening for traffic as snow clearing operations continued unstopped.

The road was closed for the third time this season on Saturday after overnight snowfall.

The Razdan Top, the gateway to the Gurez valley at an elevation of around 12000 ft, had received almost 2 ft snowfall till Saturday morning.

The BRO, which also has a unit near Tragbal pass, is responsible for the Gurez-Bandipora road’s upkeep.

According to the District administration, the Gurez road will be kept open for traffic for December month if weather permits.

