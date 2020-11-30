Gurez road reopens for 1-way traffic

Gurez-Bandipora was reopened for one-way traffic today.

The 86-km road was first closed on 15 November when Kashmir received season’s first snowfall. But later, it was thrown open for one-way traffic on 22 November. However, only a day later, the road was again closed for the second time following at least 2 feet deep snowfall at Razdan top.

“We again cleared the road on 27 November evening a day before the DDC elections, however, the snowslides near Razdan Top and at other places again triggered its closure,” a BRO source said.

The BRO made hectic efforts and used its men and machinery throughout the night and cleared the road, the official said.

The official, however, added that the drivers are recommended to travel to Gurez with snow chains on vehicles.

Gurez’s Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that they were allowing alternate traffic so that the movement is hassle-free as the roadsides are under snow. He said that they were allowing vehicles with snow chains to travel on the road.

Mudasir had earlier told Greater Kashmir that they would try to keep the road open till December end this season if weather permitted.