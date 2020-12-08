Gurez Valley cut off

The fresh snowfall blocked Bandipora-Gurez road— the only road linking the Gurez Valley with rest of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the locals, heavy snowfall since Tuesday morning following the nightlong rains draped in white the region.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that Dawar in Gurez received at least 1.5 feet deep snow. He said it was continuously snowing and the snow clearing operations were also on.

The Razdan pass at an elevation of at least 12000 feet serving as gateway to the Gurez valley, according to BRO officials stationed in Bandipora, received nearly 2.5 feet deep snow.

The Gurez valley had already received nearly one feet deep snow only four days ago.

The road was cleared by the BRO on Sunday for the third time since this season’s first snowfall on November 14 and was open for one-way traffic in intervals.