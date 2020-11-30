Gurpurab celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir

Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, was celebrated on Monday with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir.

The main function in Kashmir was held at Shaheed Bunga Gurduwara, Barzulla, instead of Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari which is under renovation. A large number of Sikhs from across Kashmir joined the special prayers at Shaheed Bunga Gurduwara, Barzulla, here.

A similar function was also held at Baramulla Chatipadshahi where hundreds of Sikhs offered special prayers. Special ‘langars’ (free kitchens) were also organised for the devotees in various Gurdwaras.

Celebrations were also held in other local Gurdwaras including in Jawahar Nagar, Allochibagh, Barzulla, Tral, Rangreth and Pattan.

The Gurdwaras were beautifully decorated to mark the occasion. Members of Sikh community also illuminated their houses in the evening.

A large number of Muslims and Pandits greeted the Sikh brethren here on the occasion.

Chairman, All Party Sikh Coordination Committee, Jagmohan Singh Raina, said that Kashmir had a special place for Guru Nanak Ji as the revered founder of the Sikh faith had visited the valley. “There are various testimonies and artefacts which confirm the historical lineage with Gurdwaras in Leh, Bijbehara and also at Ramnagar,” he said.

Raina said that Guru Nanak Ji preached against caste system and carried out a campaign against the suppression that was going on at various places at that time.

However, APSCC expressed anger over what they said lack of arrangements by government. “There were no arrangements put on place by authorities, especially at Gurdwaras. Our volunteers had to regulate the traffic at Shaheed Bunga Gurduwara, Barzulla, in absence of traffic cops. There were no medical teams or any other government official present on the ground,” Raina said.

Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikhism was born on 15 April 1469 at Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the district of Shekhupura in Pakistan, now Nanakana Sahib.