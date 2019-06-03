Hails soldiers' resolve at world's highest battlefield

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, and lauded the role of soldiers for serving in such an extreme cold weather conditions.

In a statement issued here, defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the Defence Minister made his maiden visit to the world’s highest battle field today.

“The Defence Minister accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, arrived at the Thoise airfield and was received by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GOC-in-C, Northern Command,” the defence spokesman said. He said that after a quick orientation of the general area, “he (Defence Minister) made an aerial reconnaissance of the Siachen Glacier to get acquainted with the expanse of this formidable frozen frontier and landed at one of the forward posts of the Siachen Glacier.”

The Defence Minister interacted with troops and said, “I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the nation by joining the armed forces. I will personally send a ‘thank you’ note to them.”

As per the defence spokesman, Singh further eulogized the “tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment of the ‘Siachen Warriors’ to prevail with aplomb in extreme harsh weather and highly treacherous terrain for maintaining the sanctity of our borders and ensuring utmost safety of fellow countrymen.”

“He (Singh) expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the nation for placing the call of duty above everything while serving in one of the world’s most inhospitable location,” the defence spokesman said.

“Singh assured the troops that the government is fully aware of all operational and administrative requirements for optimal functioning at Siachen Glacier and assured Government’s full support to fulfill the requirements on priority for our brave ‘Siachen Warriors’.”

The defence spokesman said that Singh laid a wreath at the ‘Siachen War Memorial’ in the memory of the “brave soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice in service of the motherland.”