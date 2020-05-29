Hailstorm, gusty winds damage orchards in Pulwama, Budgam

Hailstorm and gusty winds caused heavy damage to fruit orchards and vegetables in dozens of villages in Pulwama and Budgam district Friday afternoon.

According to reports, hailstorm was witnessed in Rajpora, Abhama, Bagh Sangerwani, Drakladan, Achgoza and Drabgam areas of Pulwama causing huge damage to apple, cherry, pear trees and rice saplings.

“The fruits either have fallen or are damaged while as in many orchards the trees were uprooted by winds,” Basheer Ahmad, a resident of Drabgam, said.

The devastating hailstorm damaged crops and vegetables in Dalwan, Nagbal, Futlipora, Jedan, Negu, Darwan and other villages of Budgam.

The affected farmers have demanded assessment of damages and compensation from the government.