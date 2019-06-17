Hailstorm, rain wreak havoc in Srinagar, Budgam

Hailstorm and rain on Monday wreaked havoc in Srinagar and Budgam districts, even as the Meteorological department predicted that same weather is likely to prevail for the next two days.

The hailstorm, which started at 4.15pm and continued for at least 10 minutes, was followed by rain. The hailstorm inflicted heavy damage on crops. Even the power supply was affected and traffic came to a halt momentarily in several areas.

MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded 6.6mm of rainfall/hail, Pahalgam 2.8mm, Kupwara 0.5mm and Gulmarg 1.5mm.

The officials said that intermittent rains and thunderstorm will continue for next two days. “This is generally pre-monsoon time so there will be hailstorms occasionally in certain areas,” a MeT official said.

They said that frequent Western Disturbances (WDs) are leading to rains in Kashmir. The more precipitation is coming at a time when the Valley is frequented by intermittent spells of rainfall and temperature is significantly lower than the average normal temperature at this time of the year.

Director MeT department Sonam Lotus had told Greater Kashmir on Friday that that frequency of rains would be very less in comparison to precipitation recorded last week. “There won’t be any flood like situation,” he said. “There is nothing to worry.”

Last Wednesday, a rare snowfall occurred in the higher reaches and at a tourist resort, while the rest of the Valley received heavy rainfall, which raised the water level of the Jhelum river and its tributaries.

The tributaries of the Jhelum, which are infamous for the flash floods of 2014, also registered a drastic rise in their water levels and washed away bridges in several parts of the region.

The unexpected snowfall was received at Sonamarg resort in Ganderbal district, its adjoining higher reaches and also in Drass, Kargil and Zanskar towns of Ladakh division.