Hamlet turns hotspot in north Kashmir

Gundjehangir, a nondescript village, has become a hotspot for Covid-19 in this north Kashmir district, recording as many as 50 positive cases.

The first coronavirus case from the village was reported on April 6 when a 52-year old died of covid-19 at SMHS hospital after testing positive; the patient had no travel history. Since then, the virus has spread at an alarming scale in the village.

“Although, we made every effort to stop the virus from spreading, we could not break the chain. Yes, over the last few days, the number positive cases has increased,” said a health official.

He said the family members of all the positive contacts have been strictly asked to undergo home quarantine.

“Samples are sent every day for testing. Today 86 samples of the contacts of positive cases were collected from the Hajin tehsil,” the official said.

He described the situation in the doomed village as extremely worrisome. “This hamlet is the worst hit in J&K, as it has seen a number of 50 COVID positive cases alone out of 71 in the Hajin catchment. He further said the village has 3700 population.

“Therefore we are taking every possible step from spreading it in community,” he added.

According to officials there seems no end to new cases reported every day from the village. Most people are of the dead COVID patients contacts.

On last Tuesday After 41 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Danger Mohalla (Gundjehangir) of the Bandipora district, authorities decided to quarantine a mohalla (locality) where they found many of the COVID-19 patients were related to the deceased.

Syed Shahnawaz , Officer on Special Duty (OSD)for Coronavirus in Bandipora said that more than 700 were put under administrative quarantine since beginning, nearly 250 have already been released after testing, many of them twice as abundant precaution.

He said, “During the door-to-door survey conducted by teams led by the doctors, 2500 plus families comprising of more than 14000 souls have been thoroughly screened and during which 106 high risk people were identified for referral to hospital or administrative quarantine identified.

“In this process more than around 600 people have also been advised under strict home quarantine, majority of them in Danger Mohalla Gund Jahangeer and Niadkhai village,” he added.

“Even our agriculture season is at peak, we are unable to perform the same because of pandemic fear,” says a local Bashir Jehangir.

During a spot visit by this reporter on Friday to several Red Zone areas, none of the villagers was on roads.

In the district there are 13 villages under red zone with people confined to their houses since April 25, the first day 4 coronavirus case were recorded from Hajin town. The patients had returned from Nizamuddin New Delhi.