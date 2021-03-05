Hangul census 2021 on cards

Wildlife Department shall conduct a census of the endangered Hangul in J&K with the process to be complete by the end of this month.

The census is conducted after every 2 years to ascertain “growth or drop of the Hangul (Kashmiri stag) population in Dachigam National Park and its surrounding areas.” However, reports have suggested presence of Hangul in upper reaches of Kishtwar too.

“We have made all preparations. The census will start by the second week of March for which different teams are to be constituted. Later, the samples will be sent to Wild Life Institute of Dehradun for scientific analysis and its report will come in one or two months,” Chief Wildlife Warden, SK Gupta said, adding that all modern techniques will be used for the census.

“For last two years, we have extended our focus beyond Dachigam. We have started soil conservation and plantations,” he informed.

After the census report, he said that they will plan the future strategy for the protection of Hangul.

Quoting certain reports, he said: “The Hangul has also been sighted in Tral, Wangat area in Ganderbal where preservation steps for their habitation have also started.”

Interestingly, the nomads and field staff of Forest Department, Wild Life, have also sighted movement of Hanguls in Marwah-Dacchan – one of the remotest places of Kishtwar district in Jammu region. “But, there is no photo evidence of it,” an official said.

Chief Wildlife Warden, S.K. Gupta told Greater Kashmir said that in the 2007 census report, 147 Hanguls were recorded in Dachigam National Park, while there was no trace of their population outside the Park. “We worked hard and took all necessary measures for their preservation like restricting movement of people in the preserved area, conservation of soil, salt-licks for Hanguls and plantation drives to create their habitation for their survival and growth,” he added.

As a part of measures to protect Hanguls, he said then Government also stopped hunting permissions after 2002 though illegal hunting continued despite efforts of the departments to protect the endangered species.

“Gradually, we noticed growth in Hangul population after being provided protected environment for them,” he said.

Quoting the last census which was conducted in 2019, he said: “We had recorded 237 Hangul and the number had increased from the past.”