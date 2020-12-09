Have been 'illegally detained' for third time in less than a fortnight: Mehbooba

Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that the government has put her under house detention thrice in less than a fortnight.

“Illegally detained today for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much democracy indeed. If my movements are curbed due to ‘security concerns’ then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while I’ve been asked to wait until the culmination of DDC elections? (sic)” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She also posted a letter from Director Special Security Group (SSG) mentioning that “due to security reasons . . . her programme may be deferred till the culmination of DDC polls”.

On Tuesday, Mufti had said that she was put under house-detention and prevented from visiting higher reaches of Budgam, where she was to meet nomad families. The PDP president in a Tweet said she had been “illegally detained”.

“Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes. GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked (sic)” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Mufti also released a video in which she could be seen requesting the security personnel to allow her go out, and asking them to produce the warrant for her house arrest.

While referring to the forest dwellers in higher reaches of central Kashmir’s Budgam, she said “You are evicting people from their homes in this bone chilling cold and when one wants to visit them, you are disallowing us from visiting there. A 108 year old woman has been evicted from her home and now you are not allowing me to meet these people,” Mehbooba said.

The former chief minister had visited south Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month where she met the nomadic families who were evicted from their homes in the forests by the government.

Last month, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma had said that Mehbooba Mufti being the former J&K chief minister needs proper protection and there was a protocol for the movement of former chief ministers.

Mehbooba was released from preventive detention on October 13 this year after over 14 months following her arrest ahead of the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories in August 2019.

The J&K administration revoked her detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) after other leaders were also released in similar manner.