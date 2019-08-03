Have no information about any political move being planned on J&K: Governor Malik

The Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said he has no information about any “major political move” being planned on Jammu and Kashmir.

“The present situation in Kashmir is normal. Rumor mongering is going on and that’s normal here. If you sneeze at LalChowk it becomes an explosion. Unnecessary rumors are being spread by some vested interests and some political parties to create panic,” the Governor told a group of media persons at Raj Bhawan here.

He said as of now there was no information with him from the Centre that “anything big is going to happen”. “I don’t know anything about tomorrow, but as of today there is nothing to worry,” he said.

“Nothing drastic is going to take place as far as I am privy to the Centre. People need not to worry,” the Governor reiterated.

“…as of today, there is no information about the rumours like (abrogation) Article 35A or trifurcation of the State. I have spoken to many people in Delhi but nobody confirmed to me about any political decision, neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister,” he said.

To a question about his meeting with two separate delegations led by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, the Governor said both the delegations were “satisfied” after meeting him.

“I also issued a statement. I have no information from the Centre and the information I am privy to, nothing is going to happen. I don’t know about tomorrow, but today there is nothing to worry about,” he reiterated.

About the advisories issued by the State home department asking pilgrims and tourists to cut short their stay in Kashmir and leave as soon as possible, the Governor said the Government could have done without issuing the advisory.

“But the General officer Commanding of 15 Corps (Lt General KJS Dhillon) has displayed the weapons recovered en-route (Amarnath) cave shrine, so the steps was taken to protect the pilgrims and tourists,” he said.

The Governor said there was “credible information” that large number of militants were waiting across the LoC to infiltrate to this side of Kashmir.

To a separate question about the advisory issued by some countries, asking its citizens not to visit Kashmir, the Governor said, “What can we do in this (case) if they have issued the advisory?”