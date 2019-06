The 124th annual urs of Hazrat Mian Nizamuddin Kiyanvi (RA) would commence on 7 June at Baba Nagri Wangath here.

In a statement Sajada Nasheen, Baba Ji Sahab Larvi (RA), Mian Bashir Ahmed, said the two day annual urs would conclude on 8 June with special dua-e-majlis.