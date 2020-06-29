HC allows J&K Bank to open online link for 350 PO, 1500 BA posts

J&K High Court on Monday allowed Jammu and Kashmir Bank to open the link for online registration of candidature by the aspiring candidates for 350 probationary officer and 1500 banking associate vacancies.

On June 15, the court had issued a notice to the Bank and the government asking them to respond to a plea challenging fresh selection process for probationary officers and banking associates in the bank.

It had directed the bank “to postpone till further orders the date of availability of the link for online registration of candidature” by the prospective candidates for these posts.

“The law being that mere participation in the recruitment process does not confer any right of appointment on a candidate, the court is of the opinion that even if candidature of prospective candidates pursuant to the fresh notification dated 01.06.2020 is registered and the selection process is allowed to be completed up to a certain stage, it would not confer any right of appointment on such candidates,” a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said while hearing an application filed by the Bank seeking vacation of the June 15 directions.

“Whether the ultimate selection process should be completed pursuant to the earlier advertisement notification or the subsequent notification would naturally be dependent on the final decision in the writ petition,” the court added.

There are as many as 288 petitioners before the court seeking upholding of earlier selection process in which they had participated.

“At this stage, therefore, the court is of the view that it would be appropriate to allow the bank to open the link and proceed with the selection process,” the court said.

However, the court made it clear that the final select list shall not be drawn, issued or published by the Bank unless orders in that regard are sought from the Court “if the matter is not finally decided till then and remains sub judice before the Court.”

Meanwhile, the court reserved its decision on maintainability of the main petition challenging the fresh selection process initiated by the bank.