HC bars registering conveyance deeds relating to properties of religious places

J&K High Court has directed all judicial officers vested with the powers of Registrars/Sub-Registrars not to register conveyance deeds relating to the properties of any religious place in violation of any law for the time being in force, or in breach of any Court direction in any case.

In an order, the Chief Justice of J&K High Court has directed: “It is impressed upon all Judicial officers of the State, vested with the powers of Registrars/Sub-Registrar(s) under the Jammu and Kashmir Registration Act 1998 (1941 A.D.), not to register conveyance deeds relating to the property of any religious place in violation of any law for the time being in force, or in breach of any Court direction in any case.”

The order has been issued through Ramesh Kumar Wattal, Registrar Vigilance, J&K High Court.

According to the order the executants of such deeds shall invariably be asked to obtain a certificate from the revenue agency to the effect that such property does not belong to any religious place and also endorsement on the revenue extracts to the effect that there is no court direction prohibiting alienation of such property in any manner.

“Where any Registering Officer has the reason to believe that a deed of conveyance presented for registration involves the alienation of property as referred to above, the Registering Officer may, for arriving his satisfaction, ask for any undertaking from the executants of the deed to the effect that the property does not belong to any religious place and, if so, the deed has not been executed in violation of any law or direction of any Court prohibiting alienation of such property in any manner,” reads the order.

The Judicial officers have been asked to follow the directions diligently and a strict view would be taken of failure to comply to the same.