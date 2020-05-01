HC calls for detention record in Sagar's case

J&K High Court Friday directed the government to produce detention record on May 20 in the case of National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar.

Sagar was detained on August 6 last year when J&K’s special status was abrogated and the erstwhile state bifurcated into two union territories.

Subsequently, he was booked under public Safety Act on February 5 this year following which he challenged his detention before the HC.

He also filed an application through his counsel Shuja ul Haq, seeking his release on health grounds including that he is suffering from hypertension and orthopaedic problems.

Sagar who has petitioned the court through his son, pleads in the petition that he has developed a severe cardio vascular ailment during his detention since August 6 last year.

According to the petition, Sagar was operated upon for angiography twice at SKIMS Soura during his detention. “Since he has pre-existing serious medical conditions as such he is most susceptible to coronavirus infection (Covid-19) which has been declared as pandemic by the World Health Organization,” it adds.

Bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma granted the government three more weeks for filing the counter affidavit on the petition after senior additional advocate general B A Dar sought more time.

While the court admitted the petition, it asked the government to keep detention record available on the next date. On April 6, the court had extended time by two weeks for the government to file objections to the plea.