HC closed for 2 days in Srinagar

J&K High Court, Srinagar Wing, shall remain closed for two days after some CRPF personnel on guard there tested positive for coronavirus, according to an order issued by the Registrar General.

“As informed by the in charge CRPF High Court of J&K at Srinagar, some CRPF personnel deployed at Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K have tested COVID positive,” order reads.

“As per SOPs issued by the Government, access to the High Court premises in Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K has to remain closed for two days for sanitization purpose,” the order said, adding, “No person except the sanitization workers will be permitted entry into the High Court premises on 8th and 9th of July, 2020.”

Urgent cases listed on these two days in Srinagar wing of the High Court of J&K shall be taken up for consideration on 10th of July 2020, the order said. “Dates in other matters will be given by the concerned Bench Secretary and will be posted on the website of the High Court of J&K on 11th of July 2020,” it added.

