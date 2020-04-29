HC closes issues on 'insufficient' testing, internet speed

The J&K government has informed the High Court that it has increased the covid19 testing capacity and that there was no shortage of technicians.

While hearing a batch of pleas on covid19 through video conference, division bench of Chief Justice Gita Miltal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal closed the issue of “insufficient testing” after going through the report filed by Health and Medical Education Department.

Earlier, the issue had been raised by advocate Ateeb Kanth on April 16. The H&ME Department informed the court that the capacity of testing stands increased from 100 to 700 tests per day and was likely to be increased to 1000 per day.

The department in this regard has filed a report dated April 22 giving details of the labs set up in New Medical Colleges at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri. It said there was no shortage of technicians for carrying out COVID-19 testing in Jammu and Kashmir and the guidelines issued by MOH&FW, Government of India and ICMR from time to time are being strictly followed.

After perusal of the report, the court closed the issue, observing that the “Government is conscious of all its responsibilities and has undertaken all requisite steps which are being regularly reviewed.”

On violence against medicos

Regarding violence against Healthcare Professionals, the court sought status report regarding the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance which according to the Assistant Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma has been promulgated on April 22.

“The same is not on record before us. Let the status report in this regard be brought before us on the next date of hearing,” the court said.

With regard to Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, the court again asked ASGI Sharma to file before it the concerns and objections of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the draft Bill. On the issue of care and safety of healthcare professionals, the court said no representation has been received from Indian Medical Association, Junior Resident Doctors Association GMC Jammu and Doctors Association of Kashmir through Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan. The court had issued notices to these associations to know their view on the issue.

Meanwhile, Monika Kohli, Amicus Curiae, submitted that she would contact the representatives of these associations and ascertain their stand on the examination being conducted by the Court.

She also filed report on comparison of legislations enacted by the various states but sought more time to examine the matter.

On Removal of Lockdown

Regarding removal of the lockdown, the court said it has not received any report “on this important issue” and directed Secretary Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare Department, Director, Information and Member Secretary JKSLSA to file compliance report “positively” by May 5.

High speed internet

The court also closed issue with regard to the restoration of high speed internet facility, observing that the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

On prisoners

Regarding prisoners, the Court asked Director General of Prisons to continuously monitor wellbeing of prisoners and ensure their health and safety is not compromised in any manner.

Stranded Tourists/Workers

As regards issue of stranded tourists, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma in a report submitted that there are no stranded tourists in the districts. So far as migrants and contract labourers, the Deputy Commissioner said that he was personally attending to the requirement and needs of these labourers who are being provided all necessary assistance and food. The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir was asked to file the report as regards the issue by next date of hearing.

Stranded Kashmiris In Jammu

Regarding an application filed by an advocate seeking direction to the government to grant permission and facilitate return of Kashmiris stranded at Jammu, the court said no orders are warranted “inasmuch as no general or over arching orders for grant of permission to all persons desirous of going from Jammu to Srinagar can be granted.”

Poplar Trees

On the issue of impact of pollen from poplar trees on coronavirus spread, the court sought report from a Committee constituted by the government for this purpose.