HC directs release of 2 PSA detainees

J&K High Court has quashed detention orders of two persons from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district who had been booked last year.

Bench of justice Sanjeev Kumar while quashing the detention orders of Feroz Ahmad Parray and Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, directed the government to release them immediately if not required in any other case.

While Parray was placed under preventive detention by an order of the district magistrate Pulwam on September 25 last year, Bhat was detained in terms of order dated September 30.

The detainees had challenged the detention orders in separate habeas corpus petitions, which the court allowed.