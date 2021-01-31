HC extends virtual mode of hearing up to Feb 6

J&K High Court today extended virtual mode of hearing up to February 6, 2021.

“After taking feedback with regard to the prevailing situation due to the spread of COVID-19 infection and also the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and guidelines of the Government in vogue, by virtue of the Full Court Resolution dated 31.05.2020, the Chief Justice has further extended the High Court order Number 456/GS dated 12.10.2020, read with order number 529 dated 02.11.2020, up to February 6, 2021,” reads an order issued by the Registrar General, Jawad Ahmed.