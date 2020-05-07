HC for educating people on post-lockdown challenges

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked the authorities to prepare the public for the permissible conduct upon removal of the restrictions (partial or complete); progression of COVID-19 virus infection and life of virus; possibility of carriers existing and infecting despite the lockdown and all related information.

A Division Bench of the High Court has issued a string of instruction, while hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on COVID-19 pandemic.

As per JKSLA, the Division Bench of J&K High Court is continuously assessing the situation arisen due to pandemic COVID-19 and action

taken on the issues highlighted vide its order dated 03/04/2020 and which need to be addressed by the authorities working for mitigation of sufferings of COVID-19.

The High Court has called for starting widespread dissemination of the information forthwith about the permissible conduct upon removal of the restrictions (partial or complete); progression of COVID-19 virus infection and life of virus; possibility of carriers existing and infecting despite the lockdown and all related information, using all mediums as are available.

In line with the directions of the High Court, J&K SLSA has impressed upon the administration to take into consideration the availability of the PLVs in the effort towards mitigation of COVID-19.

The JKSLA has offered its cooperation in the awareness campaign with its wide outreach of Para Legal Volunteers as the same could prove a valuable tool in the efforts.

It has suggested that all the PLVs would work in close coordination with the Department of Information as and when required.