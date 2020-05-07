Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 8, 2020, 12:25 AM

HC for educating people on post-lockdown challenges

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 8, 2020, 12:25 AM
Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked the authorities to prepare the public for the permissible conduct upon removal of the restrictions (partial or complete); progression of COVID-19 virus infection and life of virus; possibility of carriers existing and infecting despite the lockdown and all related information.

A Division Bench of the High Court has issued a string of instruction, while hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending News

Civilian movement banned from 7 pm to 7 am

Guidelines for Kashmiri residents stranded outside

Ideas can't be chained, says PDP after Mehbooba's PSA extension

Advisor Khan reviews functioning of tourism deptt

As per JKSLA, the Division Bench of J&K High Court is continuously assessing the situation arisen due to pandemic COVID-19 and action

taken on the issues highlighted vide its order dated 03/04/2020 and which need to be addressed by the authorities working for mitigation of sufferings of COVID-19.

The High Court has called for starting widespread dissemination of the information forthwith about the permissible conduct upon removal of the restrictions (partial or complete); progression of COVID-19 virus infection and life of virus; possibility of carriers existing and infecting despite the lockdown and all related information, using all mediums as are available.

Latest News

India will see peak of Covid19 cases in June-July: AIIMS director

Phone, internet shutdown hits Covid19 fight in Kashmir

COVID19 linked to mystery illness in kids

Kashmir man dies of COVID19 in Mumbai

In line with the directions of the High Court, J&K SLSA has impressed upon the administration to take into consideration the availability of the PLVs in the effort towards mitigation of COVID-19.

The JKSLA has offered its cooperation in the awareness campaign with its wide outreach of Para Legal Volunteers as the same could prove a valuable tool in the efforts.

It has suggested that all the PLVs would work in close coordination with the Department of Information as and when required.

Related News