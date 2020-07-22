HC issues notice on plea by J&K Bank Employees' Union

The High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the J&K Government and the J&K Bank on a plea challenging a trial court order under which the bank has stopped salary of 2800 Assistant Banking Associates and Banking Attendants appointed since 2010.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Bindal issued the notice after hearing advocate G A Lone on behalf of J&K Bank Employees’ Union Srinagar. The association has approached the

Court through its president Farooq Ahmad and General Secretary Imtiyaz Zahid.

The petitioner association prays for setting aside an observation made in paragraph 19(v) of order dated 23-05-2020 by court of Special judge Anti Corruption Srinagar

In its order the trial court has observed that the J&K Bank should strictly use the “Xeroxed record for initiating departmental action and not use the record for facilitating the release of remuneration, increments or recording of Annual Performance Records of the illegal appointees who were otherwise required to be disengaged forthwith and posts were to be re advertised accordingly”.

The trial court had passed the order while considering an application made by the bank for release of documents seized in case (FIR No. 10 of 2019) and (FIR No. 01/2020) which included the files/documents pertaining to the appointment of Assistant Banking Associates and Banking Attendants after 2010.

Both these FIRs relate to irregularities allegedly committed in the appointment of Assistant Banking Associates and Banking Attendants.

The petitioner association now pleads that the employees working as Assistant Banking Associates and Banking Attendants may be directed to continue in employment and the bank may be directed to pay them the salary under rules.

It submits that the stoppage of remuneration and direction to disengage them were an abuse of process of law and the order passed was beyond jurisdiction of the court and was liable to be quashed.

“The order in so far as paragraph 19(v) is concerned is without jurisdiction liable to be quashed.

“None of the employees of the Bank whose salary/remuneration is directed to be stopped and their disengagement ordered, were parties to the proceedings conducted by the Special Judge, Anticorruption, Srinagar.”

The petitioner association submits that the government had directed the J&K Bank to initiate departmental action in a time bound manner about the appointments in question. “The bank has thereafter started the departmental action and a committee is constituted for the said purpose,” it said.