Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 11:58 PM

HC issues notices on NC leaders' Habeas Corpus pleas

D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 11:58 PM
Representational Pic

J&K High Court on Friday issued notice to government seeking its objections to Habeas Corpus pleas challenging house detention of 13 National Conference leaders. Three separate single benches of Justice  Rajesh Bindal,  Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sindhu Sharma issued notices after hearing advocate Sharik Reyaz Jan on behalf of the NC leaders. The response has to be filed within two weeks.

The court today took up the petitions of Shamima Firdous, M Shafi Uri, M Shafi Shah, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Nasir Sogami, Chowdhry Ramzan, Bashir Veeri, M Irfan Shah and Saif din Bhat, Ab Rahim Rather, Aga Syed Rohullah, Mubarak Gul and Basharat Bukhari.

Trending News
File Representational Photo

Four more die of COVID-19 in Kashmir; J&K toll 302

Srinagar gunfight: One more militant killed, toll 2

GK Photo

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Panzinara on Srinagar outskirts

GK File Photo

Gunfight breaks out in Panzinara on Srinagar outskirts, soldier wounded

President of National Conference Farooq Abdullah, and his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday filed habeas corpus petitions in the high court challenging the house detention of 16 NC leaders and functionaries.

The petitions of three leaders are likely to come up for hearing on 27 August.

Related News