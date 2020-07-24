HC issues notices on NC leaders' Habeas Corpus pleas

J&K High Court on Friday issued notice to government seeking its objections to Habeas Corpus pleas challenging house detention of 13 National Conference leaders. Three separate single benches of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sindhu Sharma issued notices after hearing advocate Sharik Reyaz Jan on behalf of the NC leaders. The response has to be filed within two weeks.

The court today took up the petitions of Shamima Firdous, M Shafi Uri, M Shafi Shah, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Nasir Sogami, Chowdhry Ramzan, Bashir Veeri, M Irfan Shah and Saif din Bhat, Ab Rahim Rather, Aga Syed Rohullah, Mubarak Gul and Basharat Bukhari.

President of National Conference Farooq Abdullah, and his son and party Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday filed habeas corpus petitions in the high court challenging the house detention of 16 NC leaders and functionaries.

The petitions of three leaders are likely to come up for hearing on 27 August.