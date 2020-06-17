HC miffed over delay in report on poplar pollen

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has warned the authorities concerned of punitive action if they failed to report on the issue of impact of pollen from poplar trees on coronavirus spread.

Miffed over the dilatory approach of the government in filing the report, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul while hearing pleas on Covid19 through video conference said punitive order would be passed in case the report was not filed by June 23.

“In case the action taken report is not filed before us before the next date of hearing, we shall be constrained to take a strict view of the matter and pass punitive orders against the authorities concerned,” the court said

The direction came after Additional Advocate General Aseem Sawhney on behalf of the government informed the court that he had received oral instructions that the needful was done by the General Administration Department.

“It is truly unfortunate that we have not been informed about what is the ‘needful’ which is done,” the court said.

On the issue of impact of pollen from poplar trees on coronavirus spread, the government had earlier informed the court that a Committee constituted for this purpose had submitted its report which would be examined by the authorities. The court had said the report be placed before it.

With regard to the issue of care to dependants engaged in COVID-19 management, the court said it was confident that the authorities are doing the utmost to facilitate the families of COVID warriors.

The court however asked J&K State Legal Services Authority to interact with the dependents of the COVID warriors and ensure their welfare and wellbeing. “Let a report be filed in this regard before 7 July,” the court said.

The direction came after the court was assured by TM Shamshi, Assistant Solicitor General of India on behalf of UT of Ladakh and Aseem Sawhney AAG on behalf of J&K that every step to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the dependents of the COVID warriors was as being taken.