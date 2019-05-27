HC orders stopping of salary to Chief Engineer I&FC

For defying its orders, the High Court on Monday directed the government not to release salary of Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Kashmir till further orders.

The court directed the Commissioner Secretary I&FC to report compliance of Single Bench judgment delivered in a service writ petition, by June 3 failing which similar orders shall follow for him also.

While hearing a contempt plea by one TahiraBanoo through her advocate B A Zargar, bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey observed that as and when the contempt was taken up during last four years by the court, the approach of the state counsel was to delay the implementation of the judgment citing pendency of time-barred appeal along with condonation of delay application and a Review petition filed by the respondents.

After perusal of the Review Petition, the court said, it was noticed on August 6, 2018 that the respondents sought time to report compliance.

“Without going into the details of the orders passed from time to time, it shall be relevant to take note of the order dated 11.03.2019 when the counsel appearing for the respondents sought time to either report orders of the Supreme Court in SLP claimed to have been filed by the State against the decision of this court or to submit the compliance,” the court said.

The court held that while noticing delay in implementation of the orders, it had granted further time to the respondents to either submit the orders of the Supreme Court in their SLP or to submit the compliance.

Observing that even as more than two months have passed no response has been filed yet. “Today when the matter was taken up, the officer (Chief Engineer) present in person as also his counsel submitted that the matter is under active consideration of government that is Commissioner Secretary, I&FC Department”.

“Since there is no compliance filed by the respondents, it is directed that the release of pay shall be stopped in favour of the Chief Engineer, I&FC Department, Kashmir, till further orders.”